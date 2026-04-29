DFW Chick-fil-A Employee Accused of $80K Scam

Former employee exploited Chick-fil-A's refund system to steal $80,000 through fake food orders.

Incident underscores importance of robust internal controls and auditing to prevent insider fraud.

Seemingly simple scheme led to serious charges, showcasing consequences of exploiting trusted access.

Source: mohd izzuan / Getty

Dallas-Fort Worth, we’ve heard of flipping packs—but this right here? This was flipping mac and cheese.

A former employee of Chick-fil-A in nearby Grapevine is facing serious charges after authorities say he orchestrated a scheme that drained roughly $80,000 from the company using fake food orders and refunds. And the method? Simple, bold, and ultimately—traceable.

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According to investigators, the suspect allegedly returned to the restaurant multiple times after being fired and began entering bogus transactions into the system. The play was calculated: ring up orders—mostly mac and cheese—then issue refunds directly back to a personal credit card. Over time, that hustle added up fast.

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We’re talking about hundreds of fake transactions—reportedly around 800 orders—all tied to the same scheme. It wasn’t a one-time lick. It was a repeated play that only got flagged when the restaurant noticed something wasn’t adding up on the books.

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Once management caught wind of the unusual refund patterns, they reviewed surveillance footage—and that’s where things unraveled. Authorities say video evidence showed the former employee behind the counter executing the transactions himself. From there, it was only a matter of time before law enforcement got involved.

The suspect was eventually arrested by a joint effort involving local police and a state fugitive task force. Now, he’s facing multiple charges, including theft, money laundering, and evading arrest. If convicted, he could be looking at serious prison time—reportedly up to a decade.

Now let’s talk real for a second.

This wasn’t some high-level cybercrime. No offshore accounts. No complicated tech. Just a register, a refund button, and a system that got exploited. It’s a reminder that sometimes the biggest losses don’t come from outside hackers—but from inside access.

For Chick-fil-A, a brand known for tight operations and customer service, this situation raises questions about internal controls and how something like this could go unnoticed for so long. For businesses across DFW, it’s a wake-up call: tighten up, audit often, and don’t assume the system can’t be played.

And for everybody watching this story unfold? Let this be the lesson—quick money always comes with long consequences.

Because in the end, the same system that let him run it up… is the same system that brought it all down.