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18-Year-Old Charged with Reckless Homicide in Shelbyville Girl's Death

18-Year-Old Charged with Reckless Homicide in Shelbyville Girl's Death

Jayden McQueary, 18, is facing a Level 5 Felony charge of reckless homicide for the shooting death of 17-year-old Adalina Perez

Published on April 29, 2026
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SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — An 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old girl in Shelbyville has been charged with reckless homicide.

Prosecutors said Jayden McQueary, who’s in jail on a $250,000 bond, is facing a Level 5 Felony charge.

Jayden McQueary
Jayden McQueary (Source: Shelby County Jail)

According to court records, McQueary was with a group of kids, including the victim, Adalina Perez, at a home in the 400 block of West Washington Street on April 20. A witness told police that at one point, McQueary pulled out a gun and started pointing it around the room and then at Perez.

Detectives learned that McQueary then discharged the handgun, which fatally struck Perez.

Witnesses told police that McQueary ran out of the home after the gunshot went off. Officers found him later and took him into custody.

According to Shelby County Prosecutor Brad Landwelen, McQueary was not charged with murder because the law requires there to be absolute intent to kill another person, which was not the case in this incident.

McQueary’s trial is currently scheduled for Aug. 25. A pretrial conference is set for June 24.

18-Year-Old Charged with Reckless Homicide in Shelbyville Girl's Death was originally published on wibc.com

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