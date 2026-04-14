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Dallas Wings Welcome UConn’s Azzi Fudd As No.1 Draft pick.

The Dallas Wings draft Azzi Fudd No. 1 overall, reuniting with her former teammate Paige Bueckers.

Published on April 13, 2026
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2026 WNBA Draft
Source: Angelina Katsanis / Getty

Azzi Fudd is making her way from New York City to Dallas, Texas, as the number 1 WNBA draft pick for the Dallas Wings with a  $500,000 payday.

Fudd will be playing with one of her former Huskies teammates, Paige Bueckers, who was the top pick of the Dallas Wings last year. Fudd said, “I’m excited to play again with Paige; she’s an incredible player.”

The new WNBA collective agreement that was solidified last month gave a huge pay raise to rookies. Fudd will make nearly seven times what Bueckers earned last season as the top choice, the number 2, and number 3 picks will still have a favorable salary as well. The number 2nd pick will receive $466,913, and the 3rd pick $436,016.

Second and third round picks will make $270,000, which is still more than the previous maximum salary of the old CBA.

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