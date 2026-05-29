How Much is Gas Again?

Source: Reagan Elam / Online Editor: Reagan Elam

With Gas prices playing with our emotions, it helps to know there are a few ways DFW drivers can save. Whether you’re looking for the cheapest nearby station, help with utility bills, or local community support, here are a few resources to keep in mind.

One of the best tools for finding lower-cost fuel is Pure-Gas.org, a crowdsourced directory of ethanol-free gas stations. It’s especially useful for drivers looking for specialty fuel, but it’s also a good example of how crowd-powered tools can help people compare options and plan ahead.

For broader gas and utility relief in North Texas, Dallas County offers the Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program (CEAP), which helps eligible residents with energy costs. Dallas County Health and Human Services says CEAP is appointment-only, and residents can call 214-819-1848 to schedule.

Texas residents can also use 2-1-1 Texas to find local help with utilities, rent, food, and other essentials. Texas utility providers and state help pages also direct residents to 2-1-1 for referrals to assistance programs and local agencies.

For people specifically needing help with natural gas bills, some Texas energy providers point customers to programs like LIHEAP and community assistance options, depending on eligibility and location. These programs can help households facing financial hardship with gas and other energy costs.