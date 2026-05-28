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National Burger Day Deals & Freebies You Can’t Miss

National Burger Day Deals & Freebies You Can’t Miss

Discover the best National Burger Day deals, freebies, and burger specials from restaurants and fast-food chains.

Published on May 28, 2026
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  • Major chains like Arby's, Carl's Jr., and Wendy's offer BOGO deals and free burgers with purchase.
  • Local burger spots like Smashburger and Emmy Squared have $5 burgers and $1 Chopped Cheese deals.
  • Rewards members get exclusive offers like $1 off Signature Stackburgers at Dairy Queen.
Tasty cheeseburger on wooden table, closeup. Space for text
Source: Olga Yastremska / Getty

May 28 celebrates National Burger Day and is the perfect excuse to grab your favorite burger at a major discount or even for free. From fast-food chains to local burger spots, restaurants across the country are serving up limited-time specials, BOGO offers, combo deals, and exclusive app rewards to celebrate the unofficial holiday.

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Whether you’re craving a classic cheeseburger, a stacked bacon burger, or a plant-based option, these National Burger Day deals are worth checking out before they disappear.

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Arby’s

From May 28 through 31, fans can enjoy BOGO deals on some of the chain’s popular sandwiches, including the Classic Roast Beef, Beef ‘n Cheddar, and Crispy Chicken.

Carl’s Jr.

Buy one Famous Star® and get another for $.01. For My Rewards members. In-app only.

Jack In The Box

Customers can get a free Jr. Jumbo Jack with any purchase of $1 or more.

Wendy’s

The fast food chain is offering a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for just one cent with any purchase when you order through the Wendy’s app now through June 1.

Hardee’s

My Rewards members can enjoy Buy One Famous Star, Get One for just one cent at participating restaurants on National Hamburger Day.

Smashburger

$5.28 single Smashburgers today only! Use code 528SINGLE. Unlimited quantity. Available at participating locations. $4.99 all day, every day menu excluded.

Emmy Squared Pizza

$5 Chopped Cheese at every Emmy Squared location.

Checkers & Rally’s

 Doubles for only $3.49 and just for $3 more you can make it a combo for only $6.49.

Whataburger

Get a free burger (with purchase) for National Burger Day!

Burger King

Customers can score a free hamburger with a purchase of $3 or more through the Royal Perks loyalty program.

Dairy Queen

Members of the DQ Rewards program can get $1 off any Signature Stackburger all week through May 31.

Shake Shack

Burger lovers can get a free ShackBurger with any purchase of $10 or more now through May 31.

Sonic

Free sonic smasher with $5+ purchase

Buffalo Wild Wings

50% OFF Burgers with code GOBURGER – TOGO or in the app only

White Castle

10 Sack for $8.99

Mash Dogs

$1 Smash Burger

Miller’s Ale House

Your favorite burger and sip on $4 House Margaritas all day long

National Burger Day Deals & Freebies You Can’t Miss was originally published on majic945.com

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