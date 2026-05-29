Deadly Explosion In Oak Cliff

Apartment explosion in Dallas resulted in a major fire, leaving 3 dead and 4 hospitalized.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames and search for victims in the collapsed building.

The initial cause of the fire is believed to be due to a natural gas leak.

Source: NARINDER NANU / Getty

Thursday afternoon, three people died after an apartment explosion led to a major fire at a Dallas complex.Nearly 100 firefighters were battling the flames that left the collapsed building on the ground with black smoke filling the sky.

According to the Dallas Fire and Rescue, the bodies of two adult women and one child were found in the rubble. Four additional people were hospitalized with injuries.Dozens of firefighters, some of them had hoes trained on piles of smoke debris, while others lifted and moved lumber and other burned wreckage, searching for people underneath.

Two firefighters with hoses towered about the fire on long ladders while another sprayed water from the window of an upper floor of a neighboring building.In a televised press conference Dallas fire rescue assistant chief James Russ said The initial cause of the fire is said to have been due to natural gas.

“The fire is contained, but our members are still working on the scene to do primary searches,” Russ said. “We put a drone in the air to canvass the area to see if we see any victims or anything around. He went on to say it was unknown how many possible fatalities they may have had.

A street nearby was lined with fire trucks, ambulances, and police vehicles with their flashing lights.

A resident in the area Julie Jensen said that she was at home less than a block away from the building when she heard a noise like an explosion that left he ears rining she said she was sitting on her couch watching tv when some of her stuff flew off the walls, Jensen also said when she looked out the window she saw smoke rising and neighbors running, she then grabbed he families cat and left finding a near by parking lot to wait in until she knew it was safe to return.

A resident who lived in the apartment complex, who identified himself to news sources as Mr.Terrance, said, “I lost my animals and everything. They probably burnt up, man. Two dogs, three cats. Getting off the bus coming home, and I’ve seen all this smoke. My wife says, ‘That’s our apartment complex.”

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said he’s closely monitoring the latest developments regarding the Oak Cliff explosion. He says, “My prayers are with those injured, their families, and all those who have suffered loss from this tragic event.”