Big Mama Beefin'? Fans Think Latto’s New Track ‘Gimme Dat’ Delivers Dig At Apology-Giving Cardi B

Latto's new song 'Gimme Dat' contains lyrics that seem to reference Cardi B's apology.

Cardi B publicly apologized to Latto in 2022 after a leaked audio recording showed her criticizing Latto.

Neither Latto nor Cardi B have directly responded to the speculation about the song's lyrics.

Latto’s Big Mama album has fans listening closely, with many wondering whether the newly minted mom finally addressed Cardi B’s public apology in her music.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

On Friday, May 29, Latto released her highly anticipated album, Big Mama. The rapper first announced her album in March, revealing the cover and release date while also announcing her pregnancy.

Because of her focus on becoming a mother, fans were expecting to hear some bars about her long-rumored boyfriend, 21 Savage, or other topics related to her pregnancy. But once the album came out early Friday morning, fans quickly clocked some lyrics that might reference an incident from last year.

In September 2025, Cardi and Nicki Minaj went off on each other on X, reigniting their longtime feud. While their back-and-forth was the main story, Latto and Ice Spice were also dragged into the mix via surfaced audio. A phone recording made its way onto the internet that featured Cardi ranting about Ice Spice, but in the midst of her anger, she ended up throwing a stray shot at Latto, for which she quickly apologized.

In the audio, which was allegedly old, Cardi goes off over Ice Spice, seemingly dissing her in a leaked track. She threatened to pull up on the “Munch” rapper and “beat her a*,” before repeatedly saying she’s “not a p***y” like Latto and will actually follow through with her threats.

Shortly after the phone call was leaked, the “Please Me” rapper took to X to make sure fans understood she and Latto are on good terms.

“I was ranting and hot at the moment but I f**k with Latto HEAVY!! I respect everything about her including her team that’s so sweet,” she wrote on X. “AND NOPE! I’m not too prideful to apologize to somebody I really respect so this my public apology and now ima privately buy her a bag.”

Latto never responded, publicly, to the leak or Cardi’s apology, but some bars on her new track, “Gimme Dat” have some fans convinced that she didn’t just sweep things under the rug.

“B***h said what? Let’s clock it/ Really got a Hermes store in my closet/ Talkin’ ‘bout buyin’ big mama a bag like my n**** ain’t already bought it/ Like my n**** ain’t comin’ off racks/ Big bank over here, big facts/ Wish a b***h would get in that booth/ I’m callin’ up PlaqueBoyMax,” she raps.

The line about buying a bag seems like an obvious callout to Cardi’s offer in her tweet, but with no name drop, it’s impossible to confirm if that’s really what she’s referencing. For now, neither rapper has responded to the speculation.

Big Mama Beefin'? Fans Think Latto’s New Track ‘Gimme Dat’ Delivers Dig At Apology-Giving Cardi B was originally published on bossip.com