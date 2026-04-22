Must-Try Dallas Restaurants You Need to Visit at Least Once
DALLAS is one of the best food cities in America, and if you’ve lived here long enough, you already know there’s no shortage of places to eat.
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From legendary Steakhouses and Tex-Mex staples to hidden gems tucked away, the city’s food scene is as diverse as it gets. The hard part isn’t finding good food, it’s deciding where to go next.
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Check out this list that we’ve put together with Dallas restaurants you need to try at least once. Some are iconic. Some are trending, but all of them are worth your time and your appetite.
BBQ
Hutchins BBQ
Pecan Lodge
PinkertonsBBQ
Lockhart Smokehouse
Terry Black’s Barbecue
Off the Bone Barbeque Dallas
Mexican / Tex-Mex
El Carlos Elegante Restaurant
E Bar Tex-Mex
Salsa Limón
Meso Maya
Las Palmas Tex-Mex
Mariano’s Hacienda
Taqueria La Ventana
Trompo
Soul Food/ Southern Comfort
Grandmas Country Kitchen
Aunt Irenes Kitchen
Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley
Tha Neighborhood Kitchen
Roots Southern Table
Soul Shack Southern Kitchen & Cocktail Bar
Soulful Street Bites
Granny’s Cajun Cooking
Sapor Bistro & Bar
Steakhouse
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Winsome Prime
The Saint Italian Steakhouse
Corrientes 348
Pappas Bros Steakhouse
The Reserve at The Highland
Dakota’s Steakhouse
Wicked Butcher
Medium Rare Steak Frites
Breakfast/Brunch
Breakfast Brothers
Kajun Konnextion Group Inc.
La Neta Cocina y Lounge
Johnnys Chicken & Waffles
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JJ’s Cafe
360 Brunch House
Must-Try Dallas Restaurants You Need to Visit at Least Once was originally published on majic945.com