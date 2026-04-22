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Must-Try Dallas Restaurants You Need to Visit at Least Once

Dallas is one of America’s top food cities, packed with iconic steakhouses, Tex-Mex staples, and more. Discover these must-try restaurants across Dallas.

Published on April 22, 2026
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DALLAS is one of the best food cities in America, and if you’ve lived here long enough, you already know there’s no shortage of places to eat.

TRENDING: Interesting Facts About Dallas You Probably Didn’t Know

From legendary Steakhouses and Tex-Mex staples to hidden gems tucked away, the city’s food scene is as diverse as it gets. The hard part isn’t finding good food, it’s deciding where to go next.

TRENDING: The Biggest Dallas News Stories Of 2026

Check out this list that we’ve put together with Dallas restaurants you need to try at least once. Some are iconic. Some are trending, but all of them are worth your time and your appetite.

BBQ

Hutchins BBQ

Pecan Lodge

PinkertonsBBQ

Lockhart Smokehouse

Terry Black’s Barbecue

Off the Bone Barbeque Dallas

Mexican / Tex-Mex

El Carlos Elegante Restaurant

E Bar Tex-Mex

Salsa Limón

Meso Maya

Las Palmas Tex-Mex

Mariano’s Hacienda

Taqueria La Ventana

Trompo

Soul Food/ Southern Comfort

Grandmas Country Kitchen

Aunt Irenes Kitchen

Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley

Tha Neighborhood Kitchen

Roots Southern Table

Soul Shack Southern Kitchen & Cocktail Bar

Soulful Street Bites

Granny’s Cajun Cooking

Sapor Bistro & Bar

Steakhouse

TRENDING: Steakhouse’s In Dallas That We Love

Winsome Prime

The Saint Italian Steakhouse

Corrientes 348

Pappas Bros Steakhouse

The Reserve at The Highland

Dakota’s Steakhouse

Wicked Butcher

Medium Rare Steak Frites

Breakfast/Brunch

Breakfast Brothers

Kajun Konnextion Group Inc.

La Neta Cocina y Lounge

Johnnys Chicken & Waffles

KANVAS by Kevin Kelley

JJ’s Cafe

360 Brunch House

Must-Try Dallas Restaurants You Need to Visit at Least Once was originally published on majic945.com

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