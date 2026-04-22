Must-Try Dallas Restaurants You Need to Visit at Least Once

Source: BRANDON HOLMES / BRANDON HOLMES

DALLAS is one of the best food cities in America, and if you’ve lived here long enough, you already know there’s no shortage of places to eat.

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From legendary Steakhouses and Tex-Mex staples to hidden gems tucked away, the city’s food scene is as diverse as it gets. The hard part isn’t finding good food, it’s deciding where to go next.

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Check out this list that we’ve put together with Dallas restaurants you need to try at least once. Some are iconic. Some are trending, but all of them are worth your time and your appetite.