Warehouse near Harry Hines Busted for Kink Parties

Source: SIMON WOHLFAHRT / Getty

If you’re gonna be grown and freaky, you still gotta handle business first—because Dallas just showed what happens when you don’t.

Police raided a warehouse on Manana Drive near Harry Hines in Northwest Dallas on April 17, shutting down what they called a “sexual encounter center” operating without a license. The space, known as Spayse Studios, was being promoted online as a 4,500-square-foot venue for “adult kink parties,” where people could pay a $35 cover to engage in consensual sexual activity.

Here’s the problem: in the city of Dallas, that kind of operation has rules—and a lot of them. Sexually oriented businesses must be licensed, follow strict zoning laws, and stay far away from residential areas and certain types of establishments. According to police, this setup didn’t check those boxes.

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When officers executed the search warrant, they detained 48 people inside. None of them were charged. But two men accused of running and promoting the events—Israel Luna, 53, and Marc Tuton, 42—were arrested. Luna faces multiple serious charges, including drug possession and promotion of prostitution, while both men are charged with operating without the required license.

Police also seized large amounts of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, THC hash oil, over $11,000 in cash, and equipment allegedly tied to adult content production.

And let’s be real—the location didn’t help. That stretch near Harry Hines already has a reputation tied to prostitution and trafficking concerns, so running something like this there? That’s just asking for attention.

At the end of the day, what consenting adults do is their business—but once money, promotion, and a venue get involved, it becomes the city’s business too. Handle the paperwork, follow the laws, and maybe—just maybe—you can keep your private life private.

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