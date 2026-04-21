Barbara Deer: Widow Of Cook County Commissioner Fatally Shot By Son Before He Dies By Suicide

Murder-suicide of Chicago couple shakes community, raises awareness of domestic violence

Victims were a former county commissioner and his son, highlighting impact on prominent families

Experts call for men to have open conversations about managing emotions and impulses to prevent tragedies

Source: halbergman / Getty

There are an inordinate number of stories about Black women being killed by Black male family members in the news cycle lately, and each and every one of them is appalling, galling, and grief-inducing.

According to the Chicago Tribune, a grim discovery inside a West Side home has left a Chicago community reeling; two people were found fatally shot in what investigators now believe was a murder-suicide. The victims have been identified as 51-year-old Barbara Deer and her son, 23-year-old Darnell Deer. Last week, the two were found inside their home in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood. Barbara Deer was the widow of former Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer, a beloved and very well-known Chicago politician who passed away in 2023.

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Police officers responded to the home after family members raised concerns when they were unable to reach the occupants. A friend reportedly went to check on the Deers after a fall alert notification was triggered, suggesting something may be wrong. When no one answered the door, authorities were called to the scene, where they made the horrific discovery. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials, Barbara Deer suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, while Darnell Deer was found with a single gunshot wound to the head. A firearm was recovered at the scene, and based on preliminary findings and autopsy results, investigators believe Darnell shot Barbara before turning the gun on himself, though a factual motive has not been confirmed.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke to his relationship with the Deers, particularly former Commissioner Deer who was a strong proponent of ending gun violence and an advocate for mental health.

The deaths have shaken those who knew the Deer family and the broader East Garfield Park community. Neighbors expressed shock and sorrow, remembering Barbara Deer as a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and a public servant.

Via The Grio:

Family friend and Illinois State Representative La Shawn Ford described the loss as devastating. “This is not something anybody expected,” he said, calling the Deer family a “model” within the community.

As police continue to piece together what led to the fatal encounter, the case stands as a painful reminder of how quickly violence can devastate a family and ultimately, an entire community. Men are going to have to start having real conversations about how to handle their emotions, egos, and intrusive evil thoughts because it’s putting women and children in danger, not to mention themselves.

Barbara Deer: Widow Of Cook County Commissioner Fatally Shot By Son Before He Dies By Suicide was originally published on bossip.com