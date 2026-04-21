Ongoing Hostage Situation In Denton County

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Law enforcement officials in Denton County are trying to bring an end to a hostage situation that began late Monday night when a man called 911, saying that he was holding two females hostage with weapons.

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Police responded to a home on Thoroughbred Drive in Providence Village, about 10 minutes east of Denton, Texas.

Officers set up around the home and tried to make contact with the man. Reports say the man threatened the police that if they got any closer, he would harm the hostages.

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Around 1 am on Tuesday, one of the girls was safely released from the home, while the other remained. Police said she provided key information that prompted them to call in additional resources with the assistance of the FBI. SWAT officers are still attempting to negotiate a peaceful end to the situation that they described as domestic, but haven’t released any information about what prompted it.

Aubrey Police Chief Richard Brooks said, “It’s been a long, slow process, and those negotiations are continuing.” he continues by stating, “They are being supported by the FBI hostage negotiation team as well as the McKinney hostage negotiation team. Those negotiations, as I said, are ongoing, and we are continuing those. We’re hoping to bring this to a safe conclusion.”

This is an ongoing situation.

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