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Co-Pastor Of Mega Church Hospitalized After Trampoline Accident

Sarah Jakes-Roberts, co-senior pastor of The Potter’s House of Dallas, is recovering after a trampoline accident left her with neck fractures and spinal injuries

Published on April 20, 2026
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Co-senior pastor of the Potter Houses of Dallas, Sarah Jakes-Roberts is iin the hospital with fractures in her neck after falling from a trampoline on saturday while playing with her daughter. the incident was confirmed in an online statement by the potters house, saying that sarah jakes is recovering after suffering. according to the church she suffered fractures in her neck and related spinal impact from the fall. shes expected to make a full recovery.

Jakes-Roberts made a statement, “Last night was scary. I was almost paralyzed, but God didn’t see fit to let that be my story. I was playing a game with my Ella on the trampoline and landed on my neck. Instantly, I heard several pops in my neck.

She called her dad, who called 911″Jake ‘s-Roberts said in a statement. “Two hospitals, several scans, and hours later, we learned that I fractured my neck, herniated discs, and endangered areas of my spine that could have left me paralyzed.”

Jakes-Roberts said she will be wearing a neck brace for 4 to 6 weeks to avoid further damage and keep her neck stable. She says, “I’ll be laying low while I navigate this injury with wisdom. I’m soaking in the presence of God and lots of love from friends and family.”

Co-Pastor Of Mega Church Hospitalized After Trampoline Accident was originally published on majic945.com

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