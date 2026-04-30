Data Centers Hit DFW’s Water, Power, Housing

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Texas isn’t just doing big things—it’s going massive when it comes to data centers.

With more than 500 facilities statewide and billions pouring in, the Lone Star State is quickly becoming a global hub for digital infrastructure. And right here in Dallas-Fort Worth? We’re at the center of it all. DFW alone has over 170 data centers, making it the largest market in Texas and one of the fastest-growing in the world.

So what’s driving this boom? Two words: artificial intelligence. The rise of AI has created a huge demand for data storage and processing power. That’s why companies like Google and NVIDIA are investing heavily, alongside operators like Aligned Data Centers and TierPoint. One of the biggest projects? A massive AI-focused campus in Abilene designed to run advanced chips and power the next wave of tech.

For Texas, this means economic growth, tax revenue, and a reputation as a tech leader. The state is offering major incentives too—like long-term tax breaks on electricity and equipment—to keep companies coming.

But it’s not all smooth.

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These data centers require serious power. Right now, they use enough electricity to rival millions of homes—and that demand is expected to skyrocket. In North Texas alone, energy use tied to data centers could jump up to 70% by the next decade, putting pressure on the state’s grid.

Water is another concern. Cooling these facilities can take millions of gallons a day, which hits differently in a drought-prone state like Texas. Some projections say usage could reach hundreds of billions of gallons annually by 2030.

Then there’s the workforce. Data centers are pulling skilled electricians away from housing projects by offering higher pay, slowing down home construction across the state. It’s a real tug-of-war between building the future of tech and meeting basic needs like housing.

Still, DFW remains a hotspot. The growth is attracting more tech companies and creating a ripple effect across industries.

Texas is building the backbone of the digital world—but balancing that growth with everyday life? That’s the real challenge.

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