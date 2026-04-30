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Tupac’s Family: “We Not Done Yet” — New Lawsuit Filed

Tupac’s Family Says “We Not Done Yet” — New Lawsuit Targets Alleged Killers

Nearly 30 years later, Tupac’s family is still fighting for answers—and now they’re taking it back to court.

Published on April 30, 2026
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Tupac Shakur & Suge Knight Outside Club 662
Source: Nitro / Getty

It’s been almost three decades since Tupac Shakur was killed, and his family is still searching for justice.

This week, his stepbrother, Maurice Shakur (also known as Mopreme), filed a wrongful death lawsuit. In simple terms, that means he believes certain people are responsible for Tupac’s death—and he wants the court to hold them accountable financially.

The lawsuit names Duane Keith Davis, also known as Keffe D. He was arrested in 2023 and charged with Tupac’s murder, but he has pleaded not guilty.

Duane Davis Appears In A Vegas Court For Hearing In Tupac Murder Case
Source: Pool / Getty

Here’s where it gets interesting: the lawsuit also includes “John Does 1 to 100.” That’s legal language for unknown people. Basically, the family believes more individuals were involved, even if their names aren’t confirmed yet. If new evidence comes out, those names can be added later.

For context, Tupac was shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996 after attending a boxing match. He died a few days later at just 25 years old. The case went cold for years, with little progress—until recently.

Prosecutors say Keffe D may have played a role in organizing the shooting, but he now denies being involved.

This new lawsuit is separate from the criminal case. While the criminal trial focuses on whether someone goes to prison, this civil lawsuit is about accountability and damages for Tupac’s family.

Tupac’s family believes more people were involved—and they’re using the courts to try to finally connect the dots after all these years.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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