A New Escape Room… But Make It Prison-Is Coming to DFW

Source: LightFieldStudios / Getty

A new interactive experience called Prison Island is opening this fall in Grapevine, and the whole concept? Breaking out of prison.

Yes. On purpose.

Originally from Sweden and already in 25 countries, this isn’t your typical escape room. Instead of solving one big puzzle, you and your crew (2–5 people) move through up to 40 different “cells,” completing challenges and stacking points to “escape.” Think less Prison Break mastermind energy, more game night with a twist.

The new location—taking over the old Daylight Golf space at Grapevine Mills—reportedly cost about $2.6 million to renovate and is expected to open by late October. And it’s not just for adults—kids as young as 9 can play too.

Now here’s where folks are raising an eyebrow…

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Because while this is meant to be fun and team-building, it’s also dropping at a time when real-life jail issues in North Texas are… not exactly a game. Between overcrowding, safety concerns, and real stories of inmates struggling in the system, the timing feels a little… off.

And let’s not forget—when prison breaks happen in real life, they’re dangerous, messy, and sometimes deadly. So turning that into entertainment? Whew.

Still, I get it—people love immersive experiences, and this could be a hit for birthdays, date nights, or corporate bonding.

But I gotta ask…

Are YOU pulling up to “break out of prison” for fun… or is this a hard pass for you?

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