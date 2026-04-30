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Flagg Day in Dallas: Our Rookie Just Took Over the League

Dallas’ own Cooper Flagg just locked in Rookie of the Year—and yeah, the future looks real bright.

Published on April 30, 2026
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Dallas Mavericks' Cooper Flagg Named Rookie Of The Year
Source: Sam Hodde / Getty

Dallas, go ahead and make some noise—Cooper Flagg is officially the 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year, and our city got a front-row seat to greatness.

The Dallas Mavericks rookie didn’t just win—it was a fight. One of the closest Rookie of the Year races in recent memory had Flagg going head-to-head with his former Duke teammate Kon Knueppel. In the end, Flagg edged him out with 56 first-place votes to 44, proving that star power hits different in Dallas.

And let’s be real—the season wasn’t perfect. Early struggles, roster shakeups, and missed games had folks questioning things. But that’s what makes this win even colder. Flagg didn’t fold—he leveled up. Down the stretch, he went crazy, averaging over 25 a night in his final games and dropping a wild 96 points across a two-game run. That’s not just rookie numbers—that’s takeover energy.

He wrapped the season putting up 21 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game, carrying a young squad and showing flashes of a future MVP. Oh, and casually making history—like becoming the youngest player ever to drop 50 and putting his name next to legends like Michael Jordan.

Now he joins elite company as the third Maverick to win Rookie of the Year, alongside Jason Kidd and Luka Dončić. That’s not just a list—that’s a legacy.

Dallas might’ve had a rough season, but one thing is clear: we got our next franchise star. And if this rookie year is any sign, the league better get ready.

Because Flagg isn’t coming—he’s already here.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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