Ray J Brags on Sleeping with 12,500 Women

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

At this point, it’s less shocking and more exhausting.

Ray J hopped on a podcast and casually claimed he’s slept with over 12,500 women. Yes… twelve thousand. He even doubled down when questioned, breaking it down like it was tour math and not real life.

And honestly? Nobody’s impressed. We’re concerned—and a little annoyed.

Because while he’s out here turning intimacy into a scoreboard, the bigger story is being ignored: his health. This is the same man who’s been open about serious medical issues, including severe pneumonia and heart problems, reportedly functioning at a dangerously low percentage earlier this year. Hospital stays, heavy medication, doctors warning him to slow down… all of that is real.

So hearing him joke about “only having a thousand more in him” doesn’t land. It feels disconnected.

There’s nothing cool about running your body into the ground—whether it’s through substances, stress, or just nonstop chaos. And at 45, with two kids and a legacy already cemented, this feels like the moment to pivot, not perform.

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What makes it tougher is that Ray J has shown self-awareness before. He’s admitted to overdoing it, to thinking he was indestructible. That honesty? That’s what people actually respect. Not inflated numbers or wild stories that don’t even add up.

At some point, the persona has to take a backseat to the person.

Because right now, the energy from the public is simple: we want better for him. Less talking, more healing. Less headlines, more longevity.

Ray J, it’s okay to not be okay-but it’s not okay to stay that way.

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