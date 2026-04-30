ONE Family Expo: Know Before You Go
- The ONE Family Expo offers engaging panels on financial planning and children's mental wellness.
- This family-friendly event provides practical tools and a welcoming community atmosphere.
- Parking is free, and on-site registration is available for those who didn't pre-register.
If you’re looking for a fun, impactful way to spend your Saturday, the ONE Family Expo is the place to be. Happening on May 2, 2026, at Gilley’s Dallas, this exciting event brings together expert insights, and valuable resources all in one space. See engaging panel discussions on financial planning and children’s mental wellness and more, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
This FREE, family-friendly experience is designed to both inspire and empower, giving parents and families practical tools they can actually use in everyday life. You’ll have the chance to hear from knowledgeable speakers, connect with local organizations & Radio talent,explore resources focused on building stronger, healthier households. Plus, with interactive moments, giveaways, and a welcoming community atmosphere, it’s more than just an event it’s a space to grow, learn, and create lasting memories.
Whether you’re coming to gain insight, find support, or simply enjoy quality time together, the ONE Family Expo is designed to help you and your loved ones thrive.
TRENDING: Check Out Who’s Speaking At The One Family Expo – May 2nd
Where will the event take place?
The ONE Family Expo will be held at Gilley’s Dallas located at 1135 Botham Jean Blvd, Dallas, TX 75215 on Saturday May 2, 2026 from 10am – 2pm CST.
TRENDING: ONE Family Expo
Where can I park? How much is parking?
Parking is FREE! You can park in either of the lots immediately in front of our behind Gilley’s Dallas. The event entrance will be facing Botham Jean Blvd as indicated with the star on the map below.
I forgot to register before the event, can I still come?
Absolutely! On-site registration will be available throughout the run of the event. Or you can log on to OneFamilyExpo.eventbrite.com to secure your spot right now!
What time are the panels? Who will be speaking?
We have 3 powerful panels that we are excited for you to experience. Starting at 11:00am, we will have a variety of topics to help level up you and your family!
11:00am – Family Financial Planning
12:30pm – Children’s Mental Health & Wellness
1:15pm – 1-on-1 with Dr. Vernesha Lockhart
Check out our full list of speakers and get to know them by clicking here.
What else should I expect at the One Family Expo?
Bring the family out for a day full of entertainment, education, and resources that will help you become a better parent and more fulfilled family! Plus live performances, special guests, and a free gift for the first 100 attendees to arrive!
ONE Family Expo: Know Before You Go was originally published on majic945.com