Be Careful: Robbers Are Targeting Dallas Residents [VIDEO]

When you’re going to and from your home, Dallas police and apartment managers are warning residents to be careful. A group of robbers are boldly targeting people as they get out of their vehicles. From November 30 – December 7, there have been 8 robberies throughout the metroplex–with no suspects at this time.
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
