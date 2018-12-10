Be Careful: Robbers Are Targeting Dallas Residents [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

When you’re going to and from your home, Dallas police and apartment managers are warning residents to be careful. A group of robbers are boldly targeting people as they get out of their vehicles. From November 30 – December 7, there have been 8 robberies throughout the metroplex–with no suspects at this time.

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

