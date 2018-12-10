Be Careful: Robbers Are Targeting Dallas Residents [VIDEO]

Local DFW News
Be Careful: Robbers Are Targeting Dallas Residents

Burning candle

Source: Manuel Breva Colmeiro / Getty

When you’re going to and from your home, Dallas police and apartment managers are warning residents to be careful. A group of robbers are boldly targeting people as they get out of their vehicles. From November 30 – December 7, there have been 8 robberies throughout the metroplex–with no suspects at this time.

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

