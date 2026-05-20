Max B Took Shots At Big Daddy Kane, Fat Joe Fires Back

Max B has enjoyed a nice six-month run since going free from prison, including gracing stages and hitting the booth with his compatriot, French Montana. In a recent interview, Max B seemingly took some disparaging shots at the legacy of Big Daddy Kane, prompting Fat Joe to respond.

On episode 379 of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Max B and French Montana sat down with hosts Gillie and Wallo for a chat that went off the rails more than a few times.

Early in the discussion, Gillie asked where Max ranked himself in the top 100 list of best Hip-Hop artists of all time. Biggavelli answered with, “Listen, after Big (Notorious B.I.G.), Jay (JAŸ-Z) and Nas, you can put me anywhere on that motherf*cker right after that.”

Wallo challenged Max’s stance by bringing up Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, and Gillie, who chimed in with LL COOL J. Max defiantly stated that while he respected them, none of them could hang with him as an artist. Now, to be fair, Max didn’t compare himself to those artists on a lyrical level but more as a complete musical artist.

Hop to the 22:40-mark of the video below to see the discussion at hand unfold.

Inexplicably, French jumped in and stated that some of the aforementioned legends had a “two-year run,” which Wallo swiftly corrected. However, Max took things all the way left by saying Big Daddy Kane has been missing from his personal algorithm, thus sparking the discussion online and beyond.

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Max B apparently doubled down on his BDK critique, naming himself a fan of the Brooklyn legend but stating that he fell back from his support of the rapper after Kane dropped his third album, Taste of Chocolate, and the suggestive images associated with the release.

Joining the responses online to the Kane shots was Fat Joe, who showed deep respect for Max but said that Kane’s legacy is far too important to disregard.

Check out Fat Joe’s response below, courtesy of 9MagTV.

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Photo: Getty

Max B Took Shots At Big Daddy Kane, Fat Joe Fires Back was originally published on hiphopwired.com