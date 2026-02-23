Star Gazing With Spaceboifresh

DND was inspired to make music after experiencing the energy of a Waka Flocka Flame concert

Signing to Def Jam and touring with major artists taught DND the grind behind the success

Recovering from a 2019 shooting led DND to refine his sound and focus on purpose over hype

On The Beat Invasion Star Gazing segment, we don’t just spin records — we tap into stories. We highlight the grind behind the glow. And this week, we sat down with an artist whose journey is deeper than just club bangers and stage dives.

DND is one of those names you might’ve heard in passing — maybe through the Dallas scene, maybe through the Memphis connection — but once you really understand his story, it hits different. Memphis-born. Dallas-raised. Industry-tested. Life-changed.

What stood out to me most wasn’t just the energy in his music — it was the resilience behind it. From signing to Def Jam Recordings, to surviving being shot three times and turning a hospital room into a recording studio, DND represents that raw hunger that can’t be taught.

We sat down and talked about everything — the inspiration, the turning points, the sound he calls “Trap Rage,” and what’s next. If you’re looking for an artist who’s not just making noise but moving with purpose, this is somebody you need to know.

Here’s how the conversation went:

⸻

🎤 An Interview with DND: From Memphis Roots to Trap Rage Energy

Q: First off, for the people who may be hearing your name for the first time — who is DND? Where does your story start?

DND: I’m Memphis-born, Dallas-raised. So I carry that Southern grit and that Texas hustle at the same time. Music was always around me growing up. It wasn’t something I just randomly picked up — it was in the air, in the car rides, in the speakers at the crib.

But the moment that really flipped the switch for me? I went to a Waka Flocka Flame concert. The energy in that building was different. It wasn’t just music — it was a movement. The crowd was wild, the bass was hitting your chest, and you could feel everybody locked in together. I remember thinking, “Yeah… I want to make people feel like THIS.” That’s when I knew I wasn’t just a fan. I was meant to do this.

⸻

Q: Your sound is high-energy and kind of explosive. How would you describe it?

DND: I call it “Trap Rage.” It’s that raw, mosh pit, turn-you-up type vibe — but it still got melody in it. I blend hip-hop, trap, pop, even some R&B flavor. I’m influenced by artists like Playboi Carti and Travis Scott. They both know how to create an experience, not just a song.

When you hear me, I want you to feel something in your chest. I want the crowd jumping, screaming lyrics, losing themselves in the moment. That’s Trap Rage. It’s emotion, it’s chaos, it’s release.

⸻

Q: You’ve had some major career milestones already. Talk to us about that journey.

DND: It’s been crazy. Staying dedicated to my craft opened doors I used to only dream about. I signed with Def Jam Recordings — that was a big moment. That let me know the work wasn’t going unnoticed.

I’ve toured and shared stages with A$AP Mob, Future, Post Malone, and Chief Keef. Being around that level of artistry teaches you a lot. You see the grind behind the scenes. You see the pressure. You see what it really takes to stay consistent.

⸻

Q: In 2019, you survived being shot three times outside a studio. That had to be life-changing. How did that moment shift your perspective?

DND: June 2019 changed everything. Getting shot three times outside a studio — that was real life. That wasn’t music. That was survival.

Instead of letting it break me, it built me. While I was recovering in the hospital, I set up a studio in my room and recorded a 13-track mixtape, Rob Who, Take What.

That project was proof. Proof that I’m still here. Proof that nothing can stop what’s meant for me. It made me more focused. More disciplined. I realized this isn’t just about hype — it’s about purpose.

⸻

Q: How would you say you’ve grown since then?

DND: I’m locked in now. Mentally sharper. More intentional. I still got the rage, still got the energy, but now it’s controlled. I’m refining my sound, elevating the visuals, and moving smarter.

Everything I’m dropping now reflects growth — hunger, but with wisdom.

⸻

🔥 New Music Spotlight

This week on The Beat Invasion, DND pulled up and we previewed his latest single, “Woah Woah.”

And let me tell you — this one is built for Summer. From the first drop, you can feel it’s a guaranteed club and party mover. It’s the type of record DJs will spin heavy once the weather break.

He didn’t just send the track — he came through and gave us a live in-studio performance. Raw energy. No shortcuts.

If “Woah Woah” is a preview of what’s next, DND is stepping into a new chapter with momentum and purpose.

Tap in below and check out the performance.