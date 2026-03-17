Source: Attendees of the Houston Livestock and Rodeo walk by a large cowboy boot near NRG Stadium in Houston on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

HOUSTON — RODEOHOUSTON has updated its dress code policy for the final week of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

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The change in policy comes after public discourse over attire seen on the grounds throughout the 2026 rodeo season, most notably during this past weekend’s shows. Many people have weighed in online, arguing RODEOHOUSTON should enforce a stricter dress code, since it’s a family-friendly event.

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On Monday evening, RODEOHOUSTON posted the updated policy to its website. As a result, NRG Park staff confirmed rodeo attendees may be stopped at the gates if their attire does not meet the dress code policy, according to KPRC 2 News.

Rodeo Dress Code Rules

The updated Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo dress code is as follows:

Shirts and shoes are required

No obscene graphics or offensive language on clothing

No overly revealing outfits

No gang-related clothing or symbols

No face coverings, unless for religious, medical or cultural reasons

The purpose behind these changes is reportedly to keep the rodeo grounds a safe and family-friendly environment.

“This is a family-friendly event,” a RODEOHOUSTON official said in a statement. “We want every guest, especially young people, to have a safe and memorable experience. We will not allow inappropriate attire or behavior to take away from that.”

The 2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo continues through Sunday, March 22.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Updates Dress Code Policy was originally published on 93qcountry.com