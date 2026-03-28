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Windy City Cravings? 6 Must-Try Chicago Spots in Dallas

Satisfy Your Windy City Cravings: 6 Must-Try Chicago Spots in Dallas

Satisfy your Chicago food cravings without leaving Texas - explore 6 must-visit spots in Dallas that capture the essence of the Windy City.

Published on March 28, 2026
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Foodie Fridays Nonstop Flavor
Source: Deje’a Jasmeen / Radio One Cincinnati

I’m not even gonna lie… this next series I’m about to start?

It’s about to HIT 🔥

If you didn’t know, I lived in Chicago for 9 years… and baby, the BEST part about living there?

THE FOOD. Period.

When I tell you nothing compares to Chicago food… I mean that. The flavors, the portions, the culture — it’s really unmatched.

So imagine my excitement when I hopped on TikTok and started searching for Chicago-style food right here in Dallas… and found out we actually got some spots serving AUTHENTIC Chicago eats 👀🔥

Of course, I had to make a list for y’all.

If you’re from Chicago, missing home, or you just want to see what real flavor tastes like… go ahead and tap into these restaurants and get you a taste of the city without leaving Dallas 💯

But wait — I’m not stopping there…

I’m about to turn this into a whole EXPERIENCE.

This weekend, I’m hitting these spots and doing full reviews, because I need to know — is it really giving Chicago or not?! 👀🍽️

So stay tuned… because it’s about to get real honest, real funny, and REAL good.

And one more thing…

yeah, I’m definitely gonna need those workout videos too, because your girl is about to EAT 😂💪🏽

Balance, right?

Let’s get into it 😌✨

1.Tace Buds

2.Portillios

3.Hershey’s Palace

4. Shoagies

5. Chicago Avenue Hot Dogs

6. Whats Cluckin

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