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St.Patrick’s Day Restaurant Deals & Themed Food Specials

St. Patrick’s Day Restaurant Deals & Themed Food Specials

Discover the best St. Patrick’s Day restaurant deals, limited-time menus, and festive Irish-inspired food specials near you

Published on March 17, 2026
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St Patrick Day leprechaun rainbow greeting card
Source: seamartini / Getty

St. Patrick’s Day is the perfect excuse to eat, drink, and celebrate. Restaurants are going all out with festive deals and limited-time menu items. From green-themed treats and Irish-inspired classics to discounted drinks and holiday specials, there’s no shortage of ways to participate. No matter what you’re craving, local restaurants are serving up flavors and fun that capture the energy of the holiday.

Check out these St. Patricks Day Restaurant Deals & Themed Food Specials

TRENDING: Scientists Reveal That the First Irish People Were Black with Blue Eyes

Canes

Special Leprechaun Lemondae

Applebee’s Grill + Bar

$6 Tipsy Leprechaun Muchos

Krispy Kreme

Wear green and get FREE Green O’riginal Glazed Doghnut

Panera Bread

Leprechaun Panera Mac

Subway

Find the lucky clover and recieve a year of sub-luck

SONIC Drive-In

SONIC green themed drink

Jack in the Box

Get 50% off a regular size matcha OREO shake or regular size matchs iced latte

Crumbl

Green Mint Brownie

BB’s Tex-Orleans

$5 Green frozen margaritas, 5 LBs of crawfish for $39.99

Insomnia Cookies

Cookie covered in Rainbow sprinkels

Swamp Kingz

$1 chicken tender, 1/2 Price Daiquiris, $6.99 LIVE Crawfish

McDonald’s

Shamrock Shake

IHOP

Irish Coffee

Cold Stone Creamery

Ice Cream topped with Lucky Charms Cereal & Gold Glitter

Wendy’s

Thin Mint Frosty

Chick-fil-A

Wear green get a FREE 5 Count nugget from 2-5

Papa Johns

Green theme pizza box

Chili’s Grill & Bar

$6 Lemon Drop Margarita

Outback Steakhouse

Green Crocodile Drink

McAlister’s Deli

Magical Green Old- Fashioned Lemondae

Red Robin

$8 House Margarita

Twin Peaks

Costume Party, Free Fried Pickles, Irish Drink specials

St. Patrick’s Day Restaurant Deals & Themed Food Specials was originally published on majic945.com

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