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Max B Ranks Himself Right Behind JAŸ-Z & Biggie, Fans Disagree

Max B Ranks Himself Right Behind JAŸ-Z & Biggie, Fans Respectfully Disagree

Max B has never lacked confidence, but this time around, the internet might not be fully rocking with his take.

Published on May 20, 2026
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Brandy & Monica's The Boy Is Mine Tour: Ciara, Fat Joe, Max B, Tyrese, and Fabolous Perform Law Roach, Nas, Melanie Fiona, JT of City Girls, Elle Varner, Lala Anthony, Michelle Williams, Sherri Shepherd, Luke James, and Jess Hilarious in Attendance
Source: Kevin Mazur / Black Promoters Collective

Max B has never lacked confidence, but this time around, the internet might not be fully rocking with his take.

During a recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, The Wave God gave his ranking of New York rappers and made it clear he believes he belongs in the conversation.

“Look, after Big, JAŸ, and Nas, you can put me on that motherf*cker right after that. That’s how I feel about it after that. I can prove it. After them, you can’t really…put’ em up.”

Gillie Da Kid quickly jumped in and argued that LL Cool J deserved to be included in that conversation. Max B doubled down on his stance, pointing to his consistency and influence. 

“When it comes to creativity, or just consistent songwriting, I just don’t think anybody got the catalog to match me. Look at my catalog! Look at my tapes! Look at my domains! Look at the Coke Wave.”

While fans still love The Wave, many respectfully disagreed with where he ranked himself.

One user joked:

“Never heard a n*gga say put that Max B on the aux. Never even seen his CD in the CD man book. 3 for $10 mix CD having ahh n*gga.”

At one point of the debate, Big Daddy Kane was menntioned, from Wallo, saying that he is still relevant. Max strongly disagreed, saying he hasn’t seen or heard Kane in a very long time.

After getting pushback from Kane fans online, Max later posted a follow-up video clarifying his comments.

“Kane you my n*gga, but you know when you let me down? You was that n*gga until that third album.”

Check out the full reactions to Max B’s claims of being right behind JAŸ-Z, Biggie, & Nas on the top NY rappers list.

At least he gave Hov some respect.

No returns on the sample.

Love it or hate it, The Wave is gonna talk his talk.

W or L take?

Aye, we love the confidence.

Max B Ranks Himself Right Behind JAŸ-Z & Biggie, Fans Respectfully Disagree was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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