Dallas Mavericks Part Ways With Head Coach

Mavericks and Jason Kidd mutually agreed to part ways after two successful seasons.

Masai Ujiri appointed as alternate governor and president, to oversee basketball operations.

Mavericks look to build a championship-contending team around Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg.

Source: Candice Ward / Getty

On Tuesday, May 19, the Dallas Mavericks and now-former head coach Jason Kidd mutually agreed to part ways. Last offseason, Kidd signed an extension and still has four years and more than $40 million remaining on his contract, according to Sports Illustrated. This news comes just a little over two weeks after the Dallas Mavericks named former Raptors executive Masai Ujiri as their alternate governor and president.

TRENDING: What’s Next for the Dallas Mavericks Arena?

The team indicated at that time that Ujiri would oversee all aspects of the Mavericks’ basketball operations. This includes roster construction, player personnel, and scouting while working with team leadership to shape the organization’s long-term direction. Earlier, during an introductory press conference earlier this month, Ujiri was noncommittal about Jason Kidd. He and Mavrick owner Patrick Dumont reached the decision this week to move on from the Maverick head coach.

The mavericks sent out a press release saying:

“Jason has had a meaningful impact on the Dallas Mavericks, both as a Hall of Fame player and as the head coach who helped lead this franchise back to the NBA Finals,” he said in the statement. “We are thankful for Jason’s leadership, his professionalism, and his commitment to the team. In my short time here, I’ve developed an enormous amount of respect for what he has built. He will always be an important part of the Mavericks family.”

Kidd began his journey with the Mavericks on June 28, 2021, and was very successful before the controversial Luka Dončić trade with the Lakers. During his tenure, in 2022, the Mavericks advanced to the Western Conference finals and reached the NBA finals in 2024, finishing the season with a 26-56 record.

Ujiri indicated that he wanted to wipe the slate clean and bring in his choices to lead a franchise that will be built around rookie of the year Cooper Flagg.

Love Basketball? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

TRENDING: Top 12 Photos Of Cooper Flaggs Girlfriend, Arianna Roberson

“As we evaluate the future of our basketball program, we believe this is the right moment for a new direction for our team,” Ujiri said. “We have high expectations for this franchise and a responsibility to build a basketball organization capable of sustained championship contention. We will conduct a thorough, disciplined search for our next head coach and continue to evaluate our entire basketball operations staff to ensure we compete at the standard Mavs fans expect and deserve.”