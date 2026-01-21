What’s Next for the Dallas Mavericks Arena?

The Dallas Mavericks are still figuring out where they’ll play after their

current home, the American Airlines Center (AAC), and they’re

actively exploring new options as part of a long-term plan. This isn’t just

about building a new building — it’s about shaping where the team will live

for decades and what that means for Dallas and the community. [Sports Business Journal]

🏟 The Current Situation

The Mavericks currently share the AAC with the NHL’s Dallas Stars. That

partnership has lasted since the arena opened in 2001, but tensions between

the teams over control and renovations have led to legal disputes. A trial

is scheduled in late January 2026 that could affect who controls the arena. [FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth]

Despite the disputes, both teams are still playing at the AAC today, and

the Mavericks’ lease doesn’t expire until the spring of 2031. [Sports Business Journal]

That gives the organization time to plan what comes next.

📍 A New Arena Vision

The Mavericks — led by CEO Rick Welts — have been clear that

they want a new arena for basketball, ideally opening for the 2031-32

NBA season. They’ve said this new space would be more modern and

part of a broader entertainment district with retail, public

space, and other amenities. [Sports Business Journal]

Rather than just a building, the goal is an entire area focused on Mavericks

basketball, community gatherings, and year-round activity — similar to

how other sports arenas have become city hubs in places like San Francisco

or Atlanta. [Sports Business Journal]

🔎 Where Could the New Arena Go?

The Mavs have been working with city officials and developers to scout

potential sites. They’re focused on finding 30–50 acres within the

City of Dallas where a new arena and entertainment district could

be built. [Sports Business Journal]

Several locations have been discussed, including:

A downtown Dallas site (closer to the heart of the city)

The former Valley View Center property near Preston and I-635

Other large Dallas parcels big enough for arena plus surrounding development

City officials have even quietly hired a consultant (Hillwood Urban Services)

to help identify and evaluate these properties. However, the exact location

hasn’t been announced, and discussions are still underway. [The Real Deal]

🏙 Staying in Dallas (For Now)

Both the Mavericks and City of Dallas leadership have publicly stated they

want the team to stay in Dallas. Officials emphasize that keeping the

franchise downtown — where fans and businesses are anchored — builds local

vibrancy. [Sports Business Journal]

For now, the team will continue playing at the American Airlines Center

while they explore options. Renovations to that arena are still underway to

keep it in good shape through the end of the current lease. [SI]

⚖️ Legal Disputes and Long-Term Context

Part of the complication comes from a legal battle between the Mavericks

and Dallas Stars over control of the AAC. The Mavericks exercised a

contractual buyout clause, and the Stars have responded with their own

filings, leading to a scheduled jury trial in January 2026 about control

and partnership. [FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth]

While this does not immediately change where the Mavericks play, the result

of these disputes could influence long-term operations and how future arenas

are managed. [Dallas News]

📅 What Comes Next

🔹 The Mavericks hope to have a new arena plan finalized and ready to build

before the AAC lease ends in 2031. [Sports Business Journal]

🔹 The team and city are looking at several potential sites in Dallas. [The Real Deal]

🔹 Legal decisions this year may shape how the AAC partnership functions. [FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth]

Fans should expect more updates in 2026 as the team narrows its site

choices, works with city officials, and plans what could be a new era for

Mavericks basketball in Dallas.