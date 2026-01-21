What’s Next for the Dallas Mavericks Arena?
- Mavs' AAC lease ends in 2031, team seeks new arena to anchor entertainment district
- Potential downtown or suburban Dallas sites under consideration, pending resolution of Mavs-Stars legal dispute
- Renovations ongoing to keep AAC functional until new arena is ready
What’s Next for the Dallas Mavericks Arena?
The Dallas Mavericks are still figuring out where they’ll play after their
current home, the American Airlines Center (AAC), and they’re
actively exploring new options as part of a long-term plan. This isn’t just
about building a new building — it’s about shaping where the team will live
for decades and what that means for Dallas and the community. [Sports Business Journal]
🏟 The Current Situation
The Mavericks currently share the AAC with the NHL’s Dallas Stars. That
partnership has lasted since the arena opened in 2001, but tensions between
the teams over control and renovations have led to legal disputes. A trial
is scheduled in late January 2026 that could affect who controls the arena. [FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth]
Despite the disputes, both teams are still playing at the AAC today, and
the Mavericks’ lease doesn’t expire until the spring of 2031. [Sports Business Journal]
That gives the organization time to plan what comes next.
📍 A New Arena Vision
The Mavericks — led by CEO Rick Welts — have been clear that
they want a new arena for basketball, ideally opening for the 2031-32
NBA season. They’ve said this new space would be more modern and
part of a broader entertainment district with retail, public
space, and other amenities. [Sports Business Journal]
Rather than just a building, the goal is an entire area focused on Mavericks
basketball, community gatherings, and year-round activity — similar to
how other sports arenas have become city hubs in places like San Francisco
or Atlanta. [Sports Business Journal]
🔎 Where Could the New Arena Go?
The Mavs have been working with city officials and developers to scout
potential sites. They’re focused on finding 30–50 acres within the
City of Dallas where a new arena and entertainment district could
be built. [Sports Business Journal]
Several locations have been discussed, including:
- A downtown Dallas site (closer to the heart of the city)
- The former Valley View Center property near Preston and I-635
- Other large Dallas parcels big enough for arena plus surrounding
development
City officials have even quietly hired a consultant (Hillwood Urban Services)
to help identify and evaluate these properties. However, the exact location
hasn’t been announced, and discussions are still underway. [The Real Deal]
🏙 Staying in Dallas (For Now)
Both the Mavericks and City of Dallas leadership have publicly stated they
want the team to stay in Dallas. Officials emphasize that keeping the
franchise downtown — where fans and businesses are anchored — builds local
vibrancy. [Sports Business Journal]
For now, the team will continue playing at the American Airlines Center
while they explore options. Renovations to that arena are still underway to
keep it in good shape through the end of the current lease. [SI]
⚖️ Legal Disputes and Long-Term Context
Part of the complication comes from a legal battle between the Mavericks
and Dallas Stars over control of the AAC. The Mavericks exercised a
contractual buyout clause, and the Stars have responded with their own
filings, leading to a scheduled jury trial in January 2026 about control
and partnership. [FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth]
While this does not immediately change where the Mavericks play, the result
of these disputes could influence long-term operations and how future arenas
are managed. [Dallas News]
📅 What Comes Next
🔹 The Mavericks hope to have a new arena plan finalized and ready to build
before the AAC lease ends in 2031. [Sports Business Journal]
🔹 The team and city are looking at several potential sites in Dallas. [The Real Deal]
🔹 Legal decisions this year may shape how the AAC partnership functions. [FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth]
Fans should expect more updates in 2026 as the team narrows its site
choices, works with city officials, and plans what could be a new era for
Mavericks basketball in Dallas.