Riders Got Stuck Mid-Air At Six Flags Over Texas

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

Listen… Six Flags Over Texas is gonna have to explain themselves because WHY were people forced to walk down the side of the Titan rollercoaster this weekend?!

On Saturday, May 16, a power outage shut down rides across the Arlington amusement park, leaving riders stranded on the Titan — the park’s tallest coaster standing 245 feet high. And yes, there’s video online of people carefully climbing down those steep emergency stairs while staff members helped guide them to safety. Absolutely not. My spirit would’ve left my body immediately.

According to Six Flags, an outside construction crew accidentally hit an underground power line, causing the temporary outage. The park said all guests were safely escorted off rides and given complimentary return tickets. No injuries were reported, thankfully.

Still… ain’t nobody trying to train for Mount Everest during summer break. Folks came for funnel cake and vibes, not a surprise leg workout in the sky.

The Titan has been one of the park’s biggest attractions since opening in 2001, known for its massive drop, intense twists, and high-speed turns. But getting stuck at the top and climbing down nearly 25 stories? Yeah, that was NOT included in the brochure.

Operations reportedly resumed later that evening, and the park reopened normally the next day. But social media already decided this was everybody’s sign to maybe keep both feet on the ground for a little while.

Love DFW? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack