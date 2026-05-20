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Sir… Why Did You Drive a Cybertruck Into a Lake?

A North Texas man drove his Cybertruck into Grapevine Lake to test “Wade Mode” — and it did not end well.

Published on May 20, 2026
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Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Now y’all know curiosity can get people in trouble… but this? This feels like a whole new level.

A North Texas man is facing multiple charges after police say he intentionally drove his Tesla Cybertruck into Grapevine Lake to test the vehicle’s “Wade Mode” feature. Because apparently reading the manual was not enough.

Officers responded to Katie’s Woods Boat Ramp and found the Cybertruck partially submerged near the shoreline after it started taking on water. Thankfully nobody was hurt, but the truck definitely lost that battle with the lake.

The driver, identified as Jimmy Jack McDaniel, reportedly told police he drove into the water on purpose. He later said he had tested the truck in water before — including the Atlantic Ocean — without any issues. Sir… okay.

Now to be fair, Tesla’s “Wade Mode” is a real thing. The feature is designed to help the Cybertruck drive through shallow water during off-road situations or emergencies. It raises the suspension higher and pressurizes the battery to help keep water out.

BUT — and this is the important part — Tesla says it’s only meant for shallow water, about 32 inches deep, and at super slow speeds. The company also clearly warns that water damage is not covered under warranty. Translation? That Cybertruck is still very much a truck… not a yacht.

Police say the driver now faces multiple charges, including water safety violations and driving in a closed section of the park. Meanwhile, Grapevine Lake would like to remind y’all to leave the science experiments at home.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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