2 People Shot In Ft. Worth Robbery [VIDEO]

2 people were shot during a robbery in Ft. Worth over the weekend. 4 people have been arrested in connection to the shooting in which police believe was the result of a bad drug deal transaction. The two victims were taken to a local hospital and it was reported that they have non-life threatening injuries.
For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
