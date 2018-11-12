2 People Shot In Ft. Worth Robbery [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

2 people were shot during a robbery in Ft. Worth over the weekend. 4 people have been arrested in connection to the shooting in which police believe was the result of a bad drug deal transaction. The two victims were taken to a local hospital and it was reported that they have non-life threatening injuries.

4 In Custody Following Shooting, Carjacking, Collisions After Attempted Drug Deal In Fort Worth https://t.co/Hqd6JxPlLt pic.twitter.com/bRNn5vJZAI — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) November 11, 2018

