2 People Shot In Ft. Worth Robbery [VIDEO]

Handgun made of pills

Source: Dwight Eschliman / Getty

2 people were shot during a robbery in Ft. Worth over the weekend. 4 people have been arrested in connection to the shooting in which police believe was the result of a bad drug deal transaction. The two victims were taken to a local hospital and it was reported that they have non-life threatening injuries.

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

drugs , Ft. Worth , shooting , TM

photos
Close