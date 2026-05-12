Dallas Cowboys Season Openers Over The Last 15 Years

Source: Jazzi Black / Radio One

Over the past 15 years, the Dallas Cowboys have become one of the NFL’s most consistent fixtures in marquee season-opening games. Whether it’s longtime NFC East rivalries, primetime matchups against defending champions, or nationally televised showdowns featuring some of football’s biggest stars, the Cowboys are almost always part of the conversation when the NFL kicks off a new season. One trend that stands out most is Dallas’ repeated Week 1 battles with the New York Giants. In fact, the Cowboys and Giants have opened the season against each other eight times in the last 15 years, including the newly announced 2026 opener at MetLife Stadium.

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The rivalry became a recurring opening-week tradition because of its history, television ratings, and the NFL’s desire to showcase one of the league’s most recognizable franchises in primetime. Several of those matchups produced unforgettable moments, including Dak Prescott’s NFL debut in 2016 against the Giants, a game Dallas lost. The Cowboys also delivered one of the most dominant opening performances in franchise history in 2023 when they shut out New York 40-0 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium.

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Beyond the Giants rivalry, Dallas has also opened seasons against other high-profile opponents such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, and Cleveland Browns. The Cowboys frequently receive standalone national windows because they remain one of the NFL’s highest-rated television draws regardless of record. Their 2021 season opener against Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers became one of the most watched NFL games of the year and marked Dak Prescott’s return from a major ankle injury.

From rivalry games to historic stadium debuts and primetime classics, the Cowboys’ season openers over the last decade and a half have consistently carried major storylines and national attention. With Dallas once again opening against the Giants in 2026, the NFL is continuing a tradition that has become familiar to football fans across the country.



Check out who the Dallas Cowboys have opened their NFL season over the past 15 years: