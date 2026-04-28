Full List of Dallas Cowboys 2026 Draft Picks
The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up the 2026 NFL Draft with a series of strategic picks aimed at bolstering their roster across multiple positions. Here’s a breakdown of each selection and the potential upside they bring to the team:
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Caleb Downs
Caleb Downs was drafted in round 1 as Pick 11
Malachi Lawrence
Malachi Lawrence was drafted in round 1 as Pick 23
Jaishawn Barham
Jaishawn Barham was drafted in round 3 as Pick 92
Drew Shelton
Drew Shelton was drafted in round 4 as Pick 112
Devin Moore
Devin Moore was drafted in round 4 as Pick 114
LT Overton
LT Overton was drafted in round 4 as Pick 137
Anthony Smith
Anthony Smith was drafted in round 7 as Pick 218
Full List of Dallas Cowboys 2026 Draft Picks was originally published on majic945.com