Full List of Dallas Cowboys 2026 Draft Picks

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up the 2026 NFL Draft with a series of strategic picks aimed at bolstering their roster across multiple positions. Here’s a breakdown of each selection and the potential upside they bring to the team: TRENDING: Shedeur Sanders: The NFL’s Nephew, Through the Years TRENDING: Must-Try Dallas Restaurants You Need to Visit at Least Once

Caleb Downs Caleb Downs was drafted in round 1 as Pick 11

Malachi Lawrence Malachi Lawrence was drafted in round 1 as Pick 23

Jaishawn Barham Jaishawn Barham was drafted in round 3 as Pick 92

Drew Shelton Drew Shelton was drafted in round 4 as Pick 112

Devin Moore Devin Moore was drafted in round 4 as Pick 114

LT Overton LT Overton was drafted in round 4 as Pick 137