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Full List of Dallas Cowboys 2026 Draft Picks

Explore each selection from the Dallas Cowboys 2026 NFL Draft, including draft round and overall pick number for every player.

Published on April 28, 2026
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The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up the 2026 NFL Draft with a series of strategic picks aimed at bolstering their roster across multiple positions. Here’s a breakdown of each selection and the potential upside they bring to the team:

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Caleb Downs

Caleb Downs was drafted in round 1 as Pick 11

Malachi Lawrence

Malachi Lawrence was drafted in round 1 as Pick 23

Jaishawn Barham

Jaishawn Barham was drafted in round 3 as Pick 92

 Drew Shelton

Drew Shelton was drafted in round 4 as Pick 112

Devin Moore

Devin Moore was drafted in round 4 as Pick 114

 LT Overton

 LT Overton was drafted in round 4 as Pick 137

Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith was drafted in round 7 as Pick 218

Full List of Dallas Cowboys 2026 Draft Picks was originally published on majic945.com

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