1 Dead In Lewisville After Store Robbery [VIDEO]

1 man was killed in a robbery that took place in Lewisville, TX at on Monday. The clerk, Suresh Shah, was closing up at the Liquor City store when he was shot and killed. Police have no suspects at this time and have not released any information regarding how much was stolen from the store.

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

