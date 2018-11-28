Local DFW News
1 Dead In Lewisville After Store Robbery [VIDEO]

Crime scene of double shooting in Rayners Lane

Source: Wheatley/WENN / WENN

1 man was killed in a robbery that took place in Lewisville, TX at on Monday. The clerk, Suresh Shah, was closing up at the Liquor City store when he was shot and killed. Police have no suspects at this time and have not released any information regarding how much was stolen from the store.

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

