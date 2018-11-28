1 Dead In Lewisville After Store Robbery [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
1 man was killed in a robbery that took place in Lewisville, TX at on Monday. The clerk, Suresh Shah, was closing up at the Liquor City store when he was shot and killed. Police have no suspects at this time and have not released any information regarding how much was stolen from the store.
Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).
For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
20 Celebrity Babies We Welcomed So Far In 2018
20 Celebrity Babies We Welcomed So Far In 2018
1. Canon W. Jack CurrySource: 1 of 20
2. Lennon Lorin GrossSource: 2 of 20
3. Chicago Noel WestSource: 3 of 20
4. Kulture Kiari CephusSource: 4 of 20
5. Roman Alexander-Raj SmithSource: 5 of 20
6. Melody Love NorwoodSource: 6 of 20
7. Miles Theodore StephensSource: 7 of 20
8. Ciaro Tiahna HardrictSource: 8 of 20
9. Dana Isaiah Jr.Source: 9 of 20
10. Tiana Gia JohnsonSource: 10 of 20
11. True ThompsonSource: 11 of 20
12. Stormi WebsterSource: 12 of 20
13. Mia DaysSource: 13 of 20
14. Michael Todd Sterling Jr.Source: 14 of 20
15. Santiago Enrique BastonSource: 15 of 20
16. Baby Girl WadeSource: 16 of 20
17. Brooklyn Doris DalySource: 17 of 20
18. Cali Clay ShepardSource: 18 of 20
19. Breland RichardsonSource: 19 of 20
20. Paisley Ray MooreSource: 20 of 20
The Latest: