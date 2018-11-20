Kruz Newz: Esports Stadium Opens in Arlington this Saturday!

Esports Stadium Arlington is the largest facility of its kind in North America and it will begin hosting games on Saturday as it hosts the Esports Championship Series Season 6 Finals.

The University of Texas-Arlington has one of the best esports programs in the country and will have a team room at the new stadium!

