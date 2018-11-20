4 reads Leave a comment
Esports Stadium Arlington is the largest facility of its kind in North America and it will begin hosting games on Saturday as it hosts the Esports Championship Series Season 6 Finals.
The University of Texas-Arlington has one of the best esports programs in the country and will have a team room at the new stadium!
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Kruz Newz: Esports Stadium Opens in Arlington this Saturday!
- Tee Grizzley Is Just Trying To Find His Way In “Hustlin” Visuals
- SHOTS FIRED: Joyner Lucas Calls Out Tory Lanez
- BREAKING NEWS: Tekashi69 Facing Life in Prison for …..
- Tekashi 6ix9ine Faces Never Coming Home
- ‘LHHHS5’ Reunion Recap: Moniece And Princess Love Do The Unthinkable
- Chicago Hospital Shooting Victim Dr. Tamara O’Neal Was Reportedly A Victim Of Domestic Violence
- Snoop Dogg Accepts His Hollwood Star With Pride, Peace, & Power
- NRA Told Doctors To ‘Stay In Their Lane’ On Guns And Now There’s A Shooting At Mercy Hospital
- In Astroworld Fest, Travis Scott Made Houston The Epicenter Of Music For One Night Again [#AstroworldFest Recap]
comments – add yours