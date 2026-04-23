Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

Houston Police Department Fires Officer After Viral Racist Rant

Officer Ashley Gonzalez was let go by the Houston Police Department after a video of Gonzalez spewing racist slurs went wide.

Published on April 23, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black Women's History Month Logo
Ashley Gonzalez Houston Police Department Officer Fired Racist Rant

The Houston Police Department fired one of its officers after they were seen in a video spewing racist slurs, which later went viral. Officer Ashley Gonzalez was seen in a video aiming harsh words at Black people and voicing stereotypes, prompting the Houston Police Officers’ Union and the Houston Police Department to speak out.

As reported by local outlet KPRC 2, a video featuring Ashley Gonzalez went viral on Facebook, with the former officer seen using racist slurs aimed at Black people.

Courtesy of Grizzy’s Hood News, the video of Gonzalez finds her complaining about having to assist Black residents and responding to their 911 calls, referring to them as the “n-word” with the hard “r” and calling them “chimps.”

In full makeup and seemingly on a livestream, Gonzalez repeatedly says she “f*cking hates Black people” and even mocked them for bringing up slavery. It isn’t known why Gonzalez recorded and posted the video, but the damage has been done.

“Y’all don’t know how good it felt to say [n-word] out loud. Oh my God, I felt like I was back in the Marine Corps,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez, a former Marine Corps member, served in the branch from 2019 to 2023. She also notched 1,600 hours of coursework for the Houston Police Academy and other law enforcement organizations.

Houston Police Officers’ Union (HPOU) President Douglas Griffith issued a statement, saying he was “extremely disturbed” by the former officer’s rant.

The full statement can be viewed below:

The Houston Police Officers’ Union is extremely disturbed by a video circulating on social media regarding an officer making offensive, racist comments. In no way does the HPOU or its leadership condone or tolerate racist behavior from any of our officers. The Houston Police Department prides itself as being the most diverse police department in the nation, largely a product of that collaborative changes to civil service law that the HPOU and the Department have made through our meet and confer process. It is our belief that the Department is diligently working to confirm the authenticity of this video and will take appropriate measures to ensure public confidence and trust between our Department and our community.

Photo: Screenshot/Instagram

Houston Police Department Fires Officer After Viral Racist Rant was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA

Here’s Where You Can Watch NBA YoungBoy’s Documentary ‘American YoungBoy’

Hip-Hop Wired
ONE Musicfest 2025

Social Media Tells Trick Daddy "Uh Huh, Okay, Shut Up," After He Trashes Older Women

Hip-Hop Wired
Ashley Gonzalez Houston Police Department Officer Fired Racist Rant

Houston Police Department Fires Officer After Viral Racist Rant

Hip-Hop Wired
Old man and young woman enjoying red wine on a balcony around sunset

Donald Trump's Top Terror Official, Julia Varvaro, Exposed On Sugar Daddy Website

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comment
R&B Tour ticket giveaway
Contests  |  Nia Noelle

97.9 The Beat Has Your Chance To Win $500 and Tickets To The R&B Tour!

Comment
2026 WNBA Draft
17 Items
Sports  |  tethomas

WNBA First Round Draft Picks 2026

Comment
Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Jason Lee

Demand Accountability: Chicago-Area Family Seeks Release Of Body Camera Video After Arrested Woman Goes Comatose

Comment
TJ's DJ's Tastemakers Annual Music Conference - Day 2
Celebrity News  |  Jazzi Black

Boosie & Webbie Bring Trill Orchestra to Dallas

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close