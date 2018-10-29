Local DFW News
Home > Local DFW News

2 Pit Bulls Maul Man In Arlington Nearly To Death, Owners Arrested [VIDEO]

139 reads
Leave a comment
Beer Beard

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Back in late September 2018, a 58-year-old man was mauled nearly to death by two pit bull dogs in Arlington, TX while he was delivering flyers from door to door. Just recently in October, the owners of the two dogs have been arrested and charged. Surprisingly, one of the owners, was already in jail at the time of this news break.

The victim, Milton Sturges, has been reported as still recovering, as he lost both ears, pieces of his lip, his nose, and other trauma as a result of this incident. As for the dogs, both were killed by police when attempting to save the victim.

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Halloween Bash 2018 (PHOTOS)
Halloween Bash 2018 IG
30 photos

The Latest:

Arlington , dogs , pit bull , TM

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
New Orleans Rapper Young Greatness Shot And Killed
 3 hours ago
10.29.18
These 40 Halloween Costumes Completely Nailed It This…
 18 hours ago
10.28.18
Entrepreneur Helps Black Women Get Access To Venture…
 19 hours ago
10.28.18
Megyn Kelly Criticized By Hometown Students Who Once…
 20 hours ago
10.28.18
#BlackExcellence: Media Executive Depelsha McGruder Named Chief Operating…
 20 hours ago
10.28.18
Journalist Kimberly Holmes Wiggins Turns Her Pain Into…
 21 hours ago
10.28.18
Cleveland Cavaliers Fire Head Coach Ty Lue After…
 24 hours ago
10.28.18
Kanye’s ‘Blexit’ T-Shirts For Young Black Conservatives Shuns…
 1 day ago
10.28.18
Brown University To Rename Building After First Black…
 2 days ago
10.27.18
Diddy Donates $1M To Fund New Bronx Charter…
 2 days ago
10.27.18
Rihanna And Colin Kaepernick To Reportedly Team Up…
 2 days ago
10.27.18
Golden State Warriors Reach A New Level Of…
 2 days ago
10.27.18
Tekashi69 Gets Four Years Probation In Child Sex…
 3 days ago
10.26.18
25 items
25 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids (PHOTOS)
 3 days ago
10.26.18
Who Has The Best HBCU Homecoming? [VIDEO]
 3 days ago
10.26.18
Andrew Gillum Reportedly Has Trump Scrambling In Last-Ditch…
 3 days ago
10.26.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close