2 Pit Bulls Maul Man In Arlington Nearly To Death, Owners Arrested [VIDEO]

Back in late September 2018, a 58-year-old man was mauled nearly to death by two pit bull dogs in Arlington, TX while he was delivering flyers from door to door. Just recently in October, the owners of the two dogs have been arrested and charged. Surprisingly, one of the owners, was already in jail at the time of this news break.

The victim, Milton Sturges, has been reported as still recovering, as he lost both ears, pieces of his lip, his nose, and other trauma as a result of this incident. As for the dogs, both were killed by police when attempting to save the victim.

Owners arrested, charged in brutal attack by pair of dogs in Arlington: https://t.co/MUmagFu50u pic.twitter.com/523j5rPr2K — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) October 27, 2018

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

