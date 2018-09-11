CLOSE
Kruz Newz: Texas A&M Soon to be Parents See Baby Flashing the Horns on Sonogram

Samantha Perkins and her husband are both Texas A&M graduates.  But they quite the surprise when they went in for Samantha’s 20-week sonogram and their doctor caught their baby flashing the Texas Longhorns’ Hook ‘em Horns hand sign. They are hoping their child will be a fourth-generation Aggie.

