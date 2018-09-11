Kruz Newz: Texas A&M Soon to be Parents See Baby Flashing the Horns on Sonogram

Samantha Perkins and her husband are both Texas A&M graduates. But they quite the surprise when they went in for Samantha’s 20-week sonogram and their doctor caught their baby flashing the Texas Longhorns’ Hook ‘em Horns hand sign. They are hoping their child will be a fourth-generation Aggie.

Texas A&M grads are having a baby. Sonogram shows baby flash ‘Hook ‘em Horns’ https://t.co/4m8OdpZCS4 — Star-Telegram (@startelegram) September 7, 2018

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: