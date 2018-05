Kruz Newz: Is Bernie Sanders Considering Another Run at President?

Bernie Sanders’ former campaign manager: 'He is considering another run for the presidency' https://t.co/P6UqzgW4Hm pic.twitter.com/urQXmJTuis — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) May 29, 2018

Sen. Bernie Sanders is “considering” another run for president. Do you think he’s too old? Do you think he has a chance? According to his 2016 presidential campaign manager Jeff Weaver in an interview yesterday w/ Washington Journal, he’s thinking about it.

WATCH: Bernie Sanders' campaign manager, Jeff Weaver, says @SenSanders is "considering another run for the presidency" pic.twitter.com/VvGbDqfyTz — Washington Journal (@cspanwj) May 29, 2018

