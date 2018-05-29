Veda Loca In The Morning: Aries Spears Interview [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Did you know comedian Aries Spears voiced Wizard Kelly on the hit TV show The Proud Family? In this interview with Veda Loca in the Morning, he took it way back and then brought it forward talking about all the hardships he faced in the industry.

Video shot by Shun Atkins (OvidMedia).

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

