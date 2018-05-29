Veda Loca In The Morning: Aries Spears Interview [VIDEO]

Live and Loca Videos
| 05.29.18
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Did you know comedian Aries Spears voiced Wizard Kelly on the hit TV show The Proud Family? In this interview with Veda Loca in the Morning, he took it way back and then brought it forward talking about all the hardships he faced in the industry.

Video shot by Shun Atkins (OvidMedia).

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

20th Anniversary Of Phat Tuesdays

Who's The Funniest Comedian? (PHOTO GALLERY)

9 photos Launch gallery

Who's The Funniest Comedian? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Continue reading Veda Loca In The Morning: Aries Spears Interview [VIDEO]

Who's The Funniest Comedian? (PHOTO GALLERY)

 

The Latest:

aries spears , veda loca in the morning

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Tommie Gets The Boot After Allegedly…
 2 hours ago
05.29.18
Quentin Miller Corrects Drake’s “Duppy” Bars: “It Was…
 17 hours ago
05.28.18
Ball Is Life: The Internet’s Greatest Amateur Ankle…
 18 hours ago
05.28.18
Stressed: This New Optical Illusion Going Viral Will…
 20 hours ago
05.28.18
What Type Of Drunk Are You? Proof That…
 1 day ago
05.28.18
Corporate Coup: Will JAY-Z’s New Millennium Business Model…
 1 day ago
05.28.18
Rihanna Stans Hard For LeBron On Snapchat After…
 1 day ago
05.28.18
When Did Tyga Become An R&B Singer Who…
 2 days ago
05.27.18
“This Is America” Just Got A Nigerian Makeover
 2 days ago
05.27.18
Lil Tay Who?: This Freestyle Princess Really Deserves…
 2 days ago
05.27.18
18 Jamaican Artists, Brands And Events To Watch…
 3 days ago
05.26.18
Crime scene
Who’s down for a DUI Blood Test this…
 3 days ago
05.26.18
Do You Remember?: 7 Times Hip Hop Lit…
 3 days ago
05.26.18
The Internet Reacts To Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle” Diss…
 3 days ago
05.25.18
Whaaat: These People Have “The Gift” To Bring…
 4 days ago
05.25.18
Aaaye! This Elmo Was LITTY At Some 5-Year…
 4 days ago
05.25.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close