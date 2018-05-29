Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Did you know comedian Aries Spears voiced Wizard Kelly on the hit TV show The Proud Family? In this interview with Veda Loca in the Morning, he took it way back and then brought it forward talking about all the hardships he faced in the industry.
Video shot by Shun Atkins (OvidMedia).
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Who's The Funniest Comedian? (PHOTO GALLERY)
9 photos Launch gallery
Who's The Funniest Comedian? (PHOTO GALLERY)
1. 20th Annual Hollywood Film AwardsSource:Getty 1 of 9
2. Premiere Of Netflix's 'The Ridiculous 6' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 2 of 9
3. Uncle Buck - Season 1Source:Getty 3 of 9
4. Birthday Celebration For Chris SpencerSource:Getty 4 of 9
5. The First-Ever BET Comedy Awards - ShowSource:Getty 5 of 9
6. Paul Natkin ArchiveSource:Getty 6 of 9
7. 93.5 KDAY Presents The Comedy Get DownSource:Getty 7 of 9
8. Madonna Presents An Evening of Music, Art, Mischief and Performance to Benefit Raising MalawiSource:Getty 8 of 9
9. Katt Williams and Mike EppsSource:C.Mcgraw/Saint Louis 9 of 9
The Latest:
- Get To Know The Other Side Of NFL Player Cole Beasley [VIDEO]
- Comedian Bruce Bruce Talks Being A Stripper, Going Vegan, & More [VIDEO]
- Veda Loca In The Morning: Aries Spears Interview [VIDEO]
- This Is How He Do It: Montell Jordan Gives Relationship Advice And The Secret To Staying Married [VIDEO]
- Here’s What Starbucks’ Workers Can Expect To ‘Learn’ At Companywide Day Of Anti-Bias Training
- ‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Tommie Gets The Boot After Allegedly Attacking Security
- Voices: All Blue Shows Jade Novah Is A Star
- New Music Monday Co Starring 21 Savage (Explicit Content)
- Remember When? Watch The First Time 50 Cent Ever Performed “Many Men”
- Quentin Miller Corrects Drake’s “Duppy” Bars: “It Was A Publix, Actually”
comments – add yours