Kruz Newz: Arlington Teen Wins $25,000 Scholarship from Taco Bell!

Here is some feel good news for you, the valedictorian of Sam Houston High School, Heidi Estrada, was awarded a $25,000 Live Más Scholarship from the Taco Bell Foundation.  She plans to attend George Washington University and is the first in her family to go to college!

