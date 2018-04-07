New Music
DFW Artist Tre Ward Is Back With New Album “Flying With Owls”

JMBLYA 2017 Dallas

Source: Shun Atkins

DFW artist Tre Ward is back with his latest project titled “Flying With Owls.” Check it out here. The project consists of 13 tracks with features by Mike Jones, JB Tha Reaper, OfficalDrama, and Ol’ Smith.

Are ya’ll feeling this DFW? Comment below.

photos