DFW Artist Tre Ward Is Back With New Album “Flying With Owls”

DFW artist Tre Ward is back with his latest project titled “Flying With Owls.” Check it out here. The project consists of 13 tracks with features by Mike Jones, JB Tha Reaper, OfficalDrama, and Ol’ Smith.

The Latest: