News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Hannibal Buress’ Comedy Show Was Cut Short After He Made This Inappropriate Joke

Global Grind Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Comedy Central Presents What's Your Fucking Deal?! With Jay Oakerson - 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival

Source: Steve Rogers Photography / Getty

Hannibal Buress’ Set Was Cut After Inappropriate Joke

Hannibal Buress had his comedy set cut short prematurely just minutes into his show at Loyola University Chicago this past weekend.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

According to the university, Buress began his comedy routine at the Catholic school displaying the email from school officials that outlined all the restrictions for the performers. In the outline it  banned topics included discussing sexual assault, rape, race, and sexual orientation in any of the performances.

Buress’ mic was cut after he made a joke about priests sexually abusing children within the Catholic Church. Buress attempted to continue performing despite having no microphone and the officials running the event increased the mic noise until he left the stage.

Audience members upset with the mic being cut began chanting “we want refunds,” Buress returned to the stage and made jokes about his microphone being cut and later received a standing ovation from the crowd.

The Latest:

 

 

The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME (Photo Gallery)

20 photos Launch gallery

The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Hannibal Buress’ Comedy Show Was Cut Short After He Made This Inappropriate Joke

The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME (Photo Gallery)

hannibal buress

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drake And Future Perform At Frank Erwin Center
N.E.R.D’s “Lemon” Gets a 6 God Remix
 18 hours ago
03.19.18
54 items
4 Knowledge Is Power College Tour Visits Radio…
 18 hours ago
03.19.18
All Love: 4 Things To Be Excited About…
 18 hours ago
03.19.18
6 items
Atlanta Hawks & Kap G Meet & Greet
 19 hours ago
03.19.18
10 items
DTLR High School All Star Game: The Dirty…
 20 hours ago
03.19.18
Hol’ Up: Are You Staying With Your Spouse…
 20 hours ago
03.19.18
This Is What We Ancient Folks Used To…
 21 hours ago
03.19.18
Beef Or Nah? LeBron James And Tyronn Lue’s…
 22 hours ago
03.19.18
John Boyega And Scott Eastwood On Pacific Rim,…
 22 hours ago
03.19.18
Migos Tries To Teach Fox Reporter How To…
 23 hours ago
03.19.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kandi Explains To Kim Why Nene…
 1 day ago
03.19.18
Five Artists Who Were Also Inspired By 70’s…
 1 day ago
03.19.18
Offset Has Been Perfecting His Pop & Lock…
 2 days ago
03.18.18
Drake Puts 16 On N.E.R.D. & Rihanna’s “Lemon”
 2 days ago
03.18.18
Migos & Drake Hit The Soul Train Line…
 2 days ago
03.18.18
Blessings To The Good Soul Who Decides To…
 2 days ago
03.18.18
photos