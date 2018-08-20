Kruz Newz: Netflix Ran Ads Between Shows and People Were Not Happy

Netflix ran commercials/ads this weekend and people were not here for it. But Netflix says it is just showing some users ads for other video content between shows.

I wasn’t one of them I watched my Netflix all weekend with no ads!

But I hope this doesn’t become a thing!

You can click here to opt out.

Netflix says it is experimenting with promotional videos. Subscribers say they're just adding commercials. https://t.co/xvJN0vDMVK — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 20, 2018

Netflix is doing some things that are pissing me off lately:

1) playing ads for shows I’m not interested in during the 15 second countdown between Office episodes

2) trying to push whatever “Insatiable” is on me — snack haver (@snackhaver) August 16, 2018

Hey @netflix, @Netflixhelps, what is with these ads for originals popping up after an episode that I have to manually skip? This, on top of the preview videos if you dare stop on a title are making for a less than ideal viewing experience. — Mitch Randall (@blahsi) August 17, 2018

