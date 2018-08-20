CLOSE
Kruz Newz: Netflix Ran Ads Between Shows and People Were Not Happy

Netflix ran commercials/ads this weekend and people were not here for it.  But Netflix says it is just showing some users ads for other video content between shows.

I wasn’t one of them I watched my Netflix all weekend with no ads!

But I hope this doesn’t become a thing!

You can click here to opt out.

