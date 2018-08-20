BIG3 Basketball Playoffs 2018 Recap [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Thanks to you DFW, the BIG3 Basketball Playoffs 2018 was a huge success and drew the largest crowd in the game’s history. The two teams that will be playing in the Championships this week (August 24th) in Brooklyn will be Power and 3’s Company. Be sure to catch the heat live on FOX at 7PM CST. For all things Dallas, checkout the recap video above and the game photos below, shot by Shun Atkins.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

