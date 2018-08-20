BIG3 Basketball Playoffs 2018 Recap [VIDEO]

BIG3
| 08.20.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Thanks to you DFW, the BIG3 Basketball Playoffs 2018 was a huge success and drew the largest crowd in the game’s history. The two teams that will be playing in the Championships this week (August 24th) in Brooklyn will be Power and 3’s Company. Be sure to catch the heat live on FOX at 7PM CST. For all things Dallas, checkout the recap video above and the game photos below, shot by Shun Atkins.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)
BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)
29 photos

The Latest:

Basketball , big3 , playoffs

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode…
 11 hours ago
08.19.18
Rapper Vic Mensa To Host Shoe Giveaway In…
 19 hours ago
08.19.18
Taraji P. Henson To Launch Non-Profit That Addresses…
 19 hours ago
08.19.18
Nicki Minaj’s Disses Cardi B, and Cardi Responds
 23 hours ago
08.19.18
Lauryn Hill’s New Jersey Mansion Is In Foreclosure
 1 day ago
08.19.18
Cardi B Launching Fashion Nova Line, To Perform…
 1 day ago
08.19.18
Herve Leger By MAX AZRIA - Backstage And Front Row - Spring 2014 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
#WordEyeHeard: Nicki Minaj and Safaree Will Have Extra…
 2 days ago
08.18.18
Our Favorite Cartoon Characters Have Been Brought To…
 2 days ago
08.18.18
What Kind Of F*ckery Is This?: Pilot Crashes…
 2 days ago
08.18.18
Former United Nations Chief & Nobel Peace Prize…
 2 days ago
08.18.18
Ben Carson Stands By Massa After He’s Asked…
 2 days ago
08.18.18
Nicki Minaj & Safaree Will Beef Up Security…
 2 days ago
08.18.18
Terry Crews Sued For $1 Million By Former…
 2 days ago
08.18.18
Date For Public Viewing For Aretha Franklin Has…
 2 days ago
08.18.18
Kodak Black Gets Early Release From Jail
 2 days ago
08.18.18
Young Thug “Gain Clout,” Logic ft. Ryan Tedder…
 3 days ago
08.17.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close