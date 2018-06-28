CLOSE
Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Kruz Newz: Four More Dallas Police Officers Facing Charges

2 reads
Leave a comment

More officers have been charged in connection with the investigation into Senior Corporal Edrick Smith who was arrested back in December for taking bribes. The additional charges against Smith are engaging in organized crime, fraud, gambling promotion and money laundering.

 

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

20 photos Launch gallery

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Kruz Newz: Four More Dallas Police Officers Facing Charges

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

Dallas , Dallas Police , Warrants

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close