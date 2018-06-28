Kruz Newz: Four More Dallas Police Officers Facing Charges

More officers have been charged in connection with the investigation into Senior Corporal Edrick Smith who was arrested back in December for taking bribes. The additional charges against Smith are engaging in organized crime, fraud, gambling promotion and money laundering.

Arrest warrants issued for four Dallas PD officers https://t.co/D0fXpjcFMs pic.twitter.com/3LcuYCM5Cb — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) June 28, 2018

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: