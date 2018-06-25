CLOSE
New Music
New Music: XXXTentacion – "Tear Drop" [Explicit Audio]

New music by XXXTentacion titled "Tear Drop."

Are ya'll feeling this record DFW? Comment below.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

 

tear drop , xxxtentacion

