Local DFW News
Home > Local DFW News

Is It Still Safe To Fly Southwest? Plane Loses Cabin Pressure, Emergency Landing In Dallas [VIDEO]

Farlin Ave
15 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

According to CBS11 News, a Southwest Airlines flight lost cabin pressure in the air coming from Denver and had to make an emergency landing in Dallas. Below is a history of other incidents with the airline company:

With so much going on, do you think its still safe to fly Southwest Airlines? Comment below.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

The Latest:

Dallas , Denver , Southwest Airlines

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Is It Still Safe To Fly Southwest? Plane Loses Cabin Pressure, Emergency Landing In Dallas [VIDEO]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Hot 97 Summer Jam
Ya Don’t Say: New Poll Says Whites Love…
 10 mins ago
05.14.18
The #HotelRelayChallenge May Be Sprinting Through A Hotel…
 2 hours ago
05.14.18
Interesting…Lil Pump Attends J. Cole Performance & Is…
 2 hours ago
05.14.18
Drake "Aubrey & The Three Amigos" Tour
Drake Announces “Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour”…
 3 hours ago
05.14.18
At One Point Azealia Banks Really Really Liked…
 5 hours ago
05.14.18
The video for Nicki Minaj’s track No Frauds, featuring Drake and Lil Wayne
Nicki Minaj’s Announcements
 13 hours ago
05.13.18
Reign Man: King James Shows Off Photographic Memory…
 16 hours ago
05.13.18
Petty Fans Harrass Pregnant Cardi B At Fendi…
 17 hours ago
05.13.18
Kobe 2X Is Twice As Turnt As Your…
 20 hours ago
05.13.18
Celebs Show Their Mommies Some Mother’s Day Love
 20 hours ago
05.13.18
Cardi B Carefully Pens (& Proofreads) IG Caption…
 22 hours ago
05.13.18
For All The Motherless Folks Out There: Tupac…
 22 hours ago
05.13.18
Hey Mama: André 3000 Drops Two New Tracks…
 1 day ago
05.13.18
Chadwick Was All Smiles Repping Wakanda At Howard’s…
 1 day ago
05.13.18
Incredible: Man With One Arm Gets Busy On…
 2 days ago
05.12.18
Azealia Banks Explains To Cardi B Why She…
 2 days ago
05.12.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now