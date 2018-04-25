Kruz Newz: War Veteran Receives First Ever Penis Transplant

In a medical first, an Afghanistan war veteran who had his genitals blown off by a roadside bomb is the first person to receive a penis and scrotum transplant. The surgery took 14 hours and he obviously wants to remain anonymous for privacy reasons.

