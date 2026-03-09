Jill Scott Announces ‘To Whom This May Concern’ World Tour
- Jill Scott announces 36-show world tour in support of her latest album 'To Whom This May Concern'.
- Tour features residency-style performances designed to provide a curated experience for each city and its fans.
- Album features collaborations with artists like JID, Ab-Soul, Tierra Whack and Too $hort.
Miss Jill Scott is hitting the pavement.
The Grammy-winning singer will perform 36 shows across the U.S., Europe, the U.K. and South Africa in support of her latest project, To Whom This May Concern, beginning early June. The tour opens with two nights at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on June 4th and 5th.
The North American leg features multiple-night stops in cities including D.C., Atlanta, New York, and her stomping grounds of Philly.
Scott says the performances will be designed as “residency-style” shows, giving each city and fans their own curated experience.
“Creating unique experiences for people in every city is incredibly important to me,” Scott said in the press release. “Music is a conversation, and the stage is where we come together to share truth, joy, and the beauty of being alive.”
TWTMBC is Jill’s sixth studio album, her first full-length release in more than a decade. The project debuted No. 4 on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart and includes the No. 1 R&B radio single “Pressha.” The album also features collaborations with artists such as JID, Ab-Soul, Tierra Whack and Too $hort.
Artist presale tickets open March 10th at 10AM local time, with general ticket sales beginning March 11th at 10AM local time.
“To Whom This May Concern” World Tour Dates
U.S. Tour Dates
Jun 4 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Jun 5 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Jun 11 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Jun 13 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Jun 14 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Jun 16 – Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center
Jun 18 – Raleigh, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
Jul 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta
Jul 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta
Jul 16 – New York, NY @ Kings Theatre
Jul 18 – New York, NY @ Kings Theatre
Jul 19 – New York, NY @ Kings Theatre
Jul 24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark
Jul 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark
Jul 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark
Aug 6 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre
Aug 7 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre
Aug 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theatre
Aug 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theatre
Aug 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater
Aug 20 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
Aug 22 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
Aug 23 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
Aug 26 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
Aug 30 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sep 3 – Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory
Europe & U.K. Tour Dates
Sep 29 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
Oct 1 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
Oct 5 – Brussels, BE @ BOZAR
Oct 6 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
Oct 9 – Paris, FR @ Zenith
Oct 10 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
Oct 13 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
Oct 14 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
South Africa Dates
Nov 8 – Pretoria, South Africa
Nov 11 – Cape Town, South Africa
