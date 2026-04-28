Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

'Michael' Sparks Hee-Heelarious Tweets, Viral Videos & More

HEEstory! ‘Michael’ Moonwalks To Massive $217 Million Global Box Office Debut, Sparks Hoots, Hollers & Hee-larity Across Social Media

Must-see tweets, viral videos, hilarious shenanigans, and more from 'Michael' premiere weekend

Published on April 28, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black Women's History Month Logo
1 of 30

Michael asset
Source: Lionsgate Pictures

Everybody’s buzzing over larger-than-life crowd-pleaser Michael which shattered projections with a massive $217 million global debut after weeks of industry doubts, bombshell reports, mounting questions, and looming speculation over a potential sequel.

With the weight of a beloved icon on his shoulders, the smash hit biopic overcame a string of bad reviews to make history with the biggest biopic opening ever, ousting 2015’s Straight Outta Compton ($60 million debut).

In viral moments that reflected Michael’s indelible legacy, fans showed all the way out with their very own shamone shenanigans in packed theaters across the globe.

There were hoots, hollers, hee-hees, and seas of really BAD baddies who sparkled, shimmered, and shined during the now-legendary premiere weekend.

While moviegoers rocked to the classics, social media users cut up with hilarious tweets, memes, and viral videos that continue to dominate timelines online.

In Michael, audiences will experience the beloved icon’s journey to becoming a transcendent icon whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world.

Check out the final trailer below:

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Michael stars Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, Colman Domingo, Juliano Valdi, and KeiLyn Durrel Jones, with Miles Teller and Larenz Tate, in the record-breaking film that will almost certainly command a sequel.

When asked by Billboard about a Part 2, Fuqua revealed that they already shot footage that could go to the sequel.

“We went pretty far,” he said about delving into Jackson’s later years, per Billboard. “We went through the Jordan allegations we couldn’t use. We went farther than that. Maybe a year or two after that (1995) when things turned against Michael.”

What was your favorite scene from Michael? Which legendary MJ moments would you want to see in the sequel? Tell us down below and peep the funniest tweets, memes, viral videos, and more from Michael premiere weekend on the flip.

NEXT SLIDE
123456789101112131415161718192021222324252627282930

HEEstory! ‘Michael’ Moonwalks To Massive $217 Million Global Box Office Debut, Sparks Hoots, Hollers & Hee-larity Across Social Media was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Megan Thee Stallion's Broadway Run Ends Early, Mase & Cam'ron Share Tired Sexist Opinion On Her Breakup & Dating Life

Hip-Hop Wired
Jim Jones

Jim Jones Puts Lowe’s Manager On Blast After Police Called On Him

Hip-Hop Wired
GOP Presidential Candidates Nikki Haley And Ron DeSantis Participate In Primary Debate Ahead Of Iowa Caucus

CNN's Dana Bash Draws Ire For "Heated Rhetoric" Question

Hip-Hop Wired
Chris Brown

Chris Brown Goes On Ego-Trip While Responding To Fan Backlash Over Tour Announcement

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
2026 Stagecoach Festival - Day 1
Celebrity News  |  Jazzi Black

BigXThaPlug Takes Dallas to the Desert

Comment
World Premiere Of Apple TV's "Imperfect Women" - Arrivals
Entertainment  |  Shani Scott

Beauty in Black Star Ricco Ross Heads to Dallas for “Pulpit Pimping” Weekend

Comment
31 Items
Sports  |  tethomas

Players In The 2026 NBA Playoffs Everyone Has Heart Eyes for

Comment
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
Celebrity News  |  Jazzi Black

Stephen A. Smith All in Meg & Klay’s Business

Comment
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close